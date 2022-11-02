Organizations like the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) are necessary for the well-being of residents in their communities.
Alongside workout equipment and a pool that members can use to get or stay fit, the center offers educational programs, children's programs, recreational sports programs and, of course, swimming lessons for new swimmers of all ages.
It is a short drive from most places in Danville and the Danville Area School District. It's a short side of a football field away from the high school and a brisk walk from the district's primary school.
Facilities like DACC are very reliant on their members and community for funding — through membership dues, donations and fundraisers.
When it comes time for a major project, even the best of fundraising campaigns need help.
So, as essential as DACC is to the community, so are government grant programs like the competitive Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to the facilities.
A recently awarded $1 million in RACP funds will be used to renovate and expand the facility as part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar plan "to continue DACC's legacy as a beacon of health and wellbeing in the community," said board President Erin Fitzgerald.
The plan will allow the facility to accommodate more community members, improve safety and appearance and expand programs.
Among the expansion opportunities that are being considered: Office space, classrooms, fitness/gymnasium, storage space, restrooms and a teen lounge. The funds also could be used to renovate the pool, locker rooms, existing restrooms, racquetball court, kitchen and mechanical improvements in the building.
Fitzgerald said DACC officials have been working with local legislators for years, bringing them in for tours and discussions about the facility's programming and inquiring about funding opportunities.
RACP, administered by the Office of the Budget, for economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects or acquisitions, is a matching fund grant.
The facility must fundraise $1 million itself to match the grant.
"This is one of those situations where we are going to need significant community support," Fitzgerald said, also explaining how the facility already is very reliant on the community for funding.
Just being approved for such a significant RACP grant is representative of the centers' plans and how much it impressed state officials like state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, Berwick.
“I am excited for this project to take shape for the benefit of all Danville area residents,” said Gordner, on Monday. “I want to congratulate DACC for its excellent vision and a successful application.”
Interested parties can donate at the center or by clicking the blue donate button at the top right of the center's website, danvilleacc.com.