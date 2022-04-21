Danville Area School District inched closer last week to building an athletic field complex on 20 acres of farmland across from Danville Primary School.
When school officials finally break ground it will be the beginning of the end of a long five-year journey and a great example of community cooperation.
The process has involved the district, the borough, the borough police department, state Sen. John Gordner and the state Department of General Services and actually was made possible by a school board decision just after the turn of the century.
Eighteen years ago, in 2004, directors had a feasibility study done on the district’s buildings. It was determined that every school but Liberty-Valley Elementary School needed to be renovated, starting a yearslong debate about consolidation of elementary schools that eventually ended with the opening of the consolidated Danville Primary School and the closure of Danville, Riverside and Mahoning-Cooper elementaries in 2011.
In 2017, borough officials announced the need to move the police department from its Mill Street building due to structure deterioration.
School and borough officials struck a deal in July 2018 that would give the Ironmen new soccer fields and Danville’s officers a new home. The borough got two-thirds of the former playground at the closed Danville Elementary School at Front and Iron streets and the district got a 99-year lease, at $34,333 each year for 15 years, for 20 acres of the 459-acre parcel of former Danville State Hospital farmland given to the borough to settle a sewer dispute in 1994.
The same year construction began on the new police station, 2019, Gordner’s efforts got underway on the state farmland regulations front. The Department of General Services had to release restrictions on the land to allow the district to build facilities — like a baseball dugout or other shelter.
Last week, the borough accepted the quit claim deed from the state.
If all goes as planned, the new construction project also won’t cost taxpayers an extra dime.
School District Business Manager Bobbi Ely said recently there is just more than $1 million left from renovations projects and that the district could tap $500,000 from the capital reserve to cover the rest of the cost of the $1.5 million project.