At the turn of the new year, the old year is often depicted as a white-haired, bearded old man.
The new year is depicted as a diaper-wearing infant — representing a fresh start and a new beginning. That’s a difficult analogy to accept this year as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the county, region, state and country.
It seems like more of the same when it comes to infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Danville Area School District, however, wasted little time at the start of 2022, instituting a new masking policy to match Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on Monday before reinstituting full universal masking effective today due to surging cases and student and staff members in quarantine.
“Due to the current surge in COVID cases and the impact on our community, DASD will reinstate universal mask-wearing effective tomorrow, January 6, 2022, until further notice,” Superintendent Ricki Boyle said in an alert sent to parents Wednesday afternoon.
Just after sending the alert, Boyle told us there were more than 100 students and staff members in quarantine district-wide with approximately 30-35 positive cases.
The school district should be applauded for both moves and for not waiting until cases got even worse, as expected following the holiday and the likely emergence of the omicron variant.
Boyle said the district is taking these steps in an effort to keep students in classrooms and avoid having to move to virtual learning.
Since the start of the school year, there have been 197 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children — ages 5-18 — in Montour County, according to the state Department of Health, including 16 last week. This week’s data should be released today or on Friday.
In the last seven days, pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time pandemic high statewide and nationwide, according to the CDC. There were 672 new children ages 0-17 per day hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. over the seven-day period and 44 per day in Pennsylvania.
The total is likely to increase considerably as the eight highest one-day increases in cases of the pandemic have been over the past eight days. From March of 2020 through November of 2021, the largest one-day increase was 12,884, on Dec. 5, 2020. Wednesday’s one-day increase of 28,018 was more than double that.
Along with those cases, hospitalizations have spiked. Since Dec. 27, the state has seen 1,828 more people admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.
December was the most infectious month of the pandemic and the third-deadliest. January appears to be on a course to be worse.
Masks have proven to be an effective way to slow down the spread of the virus. Wearing them when indoors in public or when among groups of people is common sense — just like Danville’s new masking rules.