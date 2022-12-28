Christopher Latham Sholes, a Montour County native, invented the typewriter.
His work not only touched millions of lives, it also revolutionized the printed word.
Sholes' QWERTY keyboard was used by many people to type all of the words that appear in today's newspaper.
The impact made by people like Rebecca Perruquet and Carin Wharton isn't quite as obvious on the surface as it is with Sholes, but it has a similar effect.
Perruquet, the community schools coordinator at Warrior Run School District, and Wharton, the executive director of the Good Samaritan Mission in Danville, work in different environments but have the same end goals in mind.
The community schools coordinator works with students and their families to help them get what they need — including assistance in finding food, lodging, transportation to appointments and access to services.
“We want children to run to school and not run out of school,” Perruquet said. “I want to help with that and it often centers on the family life. If a student’s family is happy, very often they are too.”
Wharton's Good Samaritan Mission serves adults and kids, but several programs are aimed directly at students, providing assistance for vocational tuition, STEAM program fees and college application fees.
The organization also has provided 54 beds for kids who didn't have them.
“That’s a lot of kids who don’t have their own space to sleep in,” she said. “They sleep on mattresses or on floors. So we have a youth bed program. We’ll purchase a new bed from Amazon and send it to them.”
The organization also sends food home to students in the Danville Area School District who don't get enough to eat over the weekend.
“I can’t believe that I get to do this as a job,” Wharton said. “I look forward to work every day because I get to help people on a daily basis.”
Cindy Powers, program director at The Gate House of Danville, nominated Wharton as a person who makes a difference in the community.
“I admire Carin as an example of someone who gives her all to help those around her in need," Powers said. "I am blessed to have her in my life as a friend.”
Sholes, Wharton and Perruquet have legacies that will live on forever — Sholes for his masterpiece invention, Wharton and Perruquet for the lives they've changed and the lives all of those people they will change in the future.