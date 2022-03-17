It’s refreshing to see Danville Area School District directors reviewing the public participation policy.
In some situations — like when participants are unruly and keeping orders of business from being executed — rules are necessary.
Unnecessary rules like registering two days before the meeting and being required to list a topic flies in the face of an open, public discussion — the reason why the directors are not legally allowed to vote on decisions behind closed doors.
Dr. Sandy Green, a new board member, also recommended that school officials release the meeting agenda two business days before the meeting instead of the 24-hour notice the Sunshine Law requires.
This week is Sunshine Week, a celebration of the open records, laws and government afforded by the Sunshine Law. According to sunshineweek.org, it is a “celebration of access to public information and what it means for you and your community. It’s your right to know.”
Decisions made by a school board impact taxpayer money, students, parents and school employees from the community.
Those decisions need to be public. As many discussions as possible should be held in public. There are some understandable exceptions when it comes to personnel matters, but for the most part, dialogue should be in front of the public.
“Part of the problem we have now is transparency,” said Green, who was appointed to the board on Feb. 22.
Green and Danville picked a good time to review policies — during Sunshine Week and in the wake of a public but not public enough firing of cross-country coach Tina Bartholomew and her eventual return to the position.
The coach was hired to lead district students at a public meeting and was paid with taxpayer money.
When the board decided to fire the coach, her name was withheld until The Danville News filed a Right to Know Request. That was a misstep — the kind that causes a sprained ankle.
School leaders have an opportunity to give parents, taxpayers and students a voice at the meetings and more time to digest the projected topics of discussion.
Both are huge steps toward the path of true discourse.
Increased transparency will lead to a better understanding of school officials’ decisions. In turn, that creates a better, more informed base of taxpayers, parents, students and voters.