Former Mahoning Township Supervisor T.S. Scott violated the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act by participating in discussions and voting in 2019 to invest township funds with Service 1st Federal Credit Union — a business that employed his wife.
So says the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission. The commission also found that Scott failed to disclose the township as a reportable source of income on Statements of Financial Interests he filed for calendar years 2017 and 2018 and failed to disclose his office, directorship or employment with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company on Statements of Financial Interests he filed.
According to the commission’s findings, Scott also took action before the 2019 vote to move township money to Service 1st. The commission says he directed the township treasurer to open an account with Service 1st for the township as far back as 2016, without disclosing that information to the other supervisors.
At the Nov. 18, 2016, meeting, Houck asked the supervisors to open an account with Service 1st, and Scott reported that his wife was a financial specialist for Service 1st. The investment of $8 million from the sale of the township water and sewer departments was expected to earn $50,000 less over 30 months at Service 1st compared to with Jersey Shore State Bank.
“In a yearlong investigation, the state ethics commission determined that neither I, nor my wife, benefited financially, or otherwise, from the sale and deposit of the funds into Service 1st Credit Union where my wife was an employee,” Scott said in a statement. “In their judgment, my efforts resulted in the financial institution benefiting from the deposit though neither I, nor my wife, benefited personally, or directly ourselves.”
The state ethics commission said while the Scotts did not benefit, Service 1st Federal Credit Union did. Scott said many individuals made many mistakes filing the financial interest statements.
“While others had made the same or other mistakes, which they were given the opportunity to correct without penalty, the ethics commission fined me $250 for each of the three years for the mistakes I had made on those forms. I have learned that given the same information, people come to their own conclusions based on their perspective and experiences and these are not always the same.”
Scott was ordered to pay $750, to resign as a supervisor within 30 days and he cannot hold office for five years after resignation. He didn’t have to worry about resigning because he already did that in March to care for his wife, Karen, who is battling cancer for the fourth time.
Local elected officials must avoid conflicts of interest, or even the appearance of conflicts of interest, as they run the municipality or county where they and their neighbors live.
The solution to this matter — in perfect 20/20 hindsight, of course — is to make sure every I is dotted and every T is crossed, and that full disclosure is made whenever the tiniest of conflicts arise. Serious consideration about abstaining from votes that can present conflict should also be taken, a bit tougher task in a smaller community where so many things and people are tied together.
