Two weeks before Russia started war with Ukraine, Mykhailo Suslov was employed in the massive Mariupol steel plant that fell under siege and housed thousands of hiding soldiers and civilians for weeks.
Now, thanks to some fortunate decisions and aid from countless numbers of people abroad, in the U.S. and in the Valley, he and his family live in Bloomsburg. Not only do they live here, but they are also excited to get driver’s licenses and jobs and hope to spend the rest of their lives here.
“We are planning to make a new life here,” said Olesya Suslova, Mykhailo’s wife. “Mariupol has been destroyed, and even after the war ends, there will be mines and rockets still there. It won’t be safe for the children.”
Mykhailo changed jobs two weeks before the war started. Then the family, which includes three grade school children, were on one of the first four buses to leave Mariupol after the war got underway.
They traveled to central Ukraine where air raid sirens rang out as the family were among the last to board a packed train to Lviv. Next, a three-hour ride to Poland took 24 hours. They ended up in Germany, where they applied for American aid, and Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church on Route 11 in Danville answered the call.
Diane Ippolito had petitioned the church to sponsor a refugee family from Afghanistan, but the program shut down in the spring and a natural transition was made to help a family from Ukraine.
“We owed them our help,” said Ippolito who comes from a military family. “When Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons at the time of their independence in 1991, we promised to defend them.
“I wanted to do something, not just send money.”
Ippolito worked for months on the documents needed to bring the Suslovs to the region. She said she still is looking for a volunteer with legal expertise who can help her make sure forms are completed accurately.
The church pledged to cover rent and utilities for at least six months and the family got a generous grant for each person from Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization.
The family also was fortunate to end up with a Ukrainian landlord, Tina Martyniuk, who was gracious enough to translate during The Danville’s News’ interview with the family.
“The family is very grateful to Diane and her group for sponsoring them and helping with all the setup here,” said Martyniuk. “They have done a lot for them.”
The Suslovs’ life in America is just beginning.
The tale of their journey to get to here is an example of what can happen when a little luck gets mixed with motivated, kindhearted people just trying “to do something.”