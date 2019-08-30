From an early age we've been to told to read the instructions and follow directions to make life easier.
That is the message Penn State officials have preached for months in advance of the Nittany Lions' football season which kicks off today against Idaho.
Today, Penn State fans and university officials will learn if the school's new parking plan will work. The plan seems to make a lot of sense. If fans are caught up on what will happen upon approach to Beaver Stadium and follow directions like our parents taught us, things will work out.
As Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said, it shouldn't be too difficult. Tools have been put into place to make this transition successful.
“We’ve made some changes ... and it’s captured people’s attention,” said Barbour. “I have complete faith in the Penn State community that we have the intellectual capacity to pick this up and do it right.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item's editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today's was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.