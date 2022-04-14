Citizens are facing soaring prices for food, goods and gas, making the Danville-Riverside Food Bank a critical operation for 350 families or more in the region each month.
This effort, operated out of the Shiloh United Church of Christ, goes well beyond the 45 volunteers who regularly spend the second Saturday of every month sorting, packing and distributing 20,000 pounds of produce, meat, dairy, non-perishables and baked goods.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sends two truckloads of food. Farms like Brian Campbell Farms in Berwick donate produce. Local businesses like Giant, Weis, Beiter’s and Cole’s contribute needed items and sell to the food bank at a discount.
The food bank operates thanks to more than 1,000 partners in all.
After all of the donated food and discounts, a monthly giveaway still costs $12,000, a tab picked up by monetary gifts from donors, according to Joe Neizer, Food Bank president.
According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, one in six Pennsylvania families are food-challenged and that affects one in seven children in Pennsylvania.
The need has been there since the food bank was first founded in 1985, but it has risen over the eight years Neizer has been at the helm before spiking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neizer said the bank used to serve 180 families, then it went up to 240. Since the pandemic, between 350 and 400 families — about a thousand people — need the giveaways to put food on their tables.
The rush on giveaway days is so intense that Danville Fire Police help direct traffic. Cars start lining up at 6:30 a.m., three and a half hours before the doors open and the first item is distributed.
For this month’s Easter event, 398 families sought aid from the food bank.
“People are coming now who have never been in this position before,” Neizer said.
With the country facing its worst inflation since 1981, according to federal data reported by The Associated Press on Tuesday, that number is likely to continue to grow.
Despite the help from state programs, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, local businesses and organizations, Neizer stressed the importance of community donations.
Residents who have the means can help stock the bank’s pantry with peanut butter, jelly, canned vegetables, spaghetti and sauce, canned meats and cereal, or donate money to the Danville-Riverside Food Bank in care of Shiloh Church, 512 Bloom St., Danville, PA 17821.
Anyone interested in donating their time should email josephn1@ptd.net or call 570-441-6867.