We understand that some restaurants have a small staff or rely on young people to cover hours, but a regulatory change requiring that a person certified in safe food handling be present at all times the eatery is open for business is reasonable.
Every restaurant customer is entitled to the expectation that the food they are purchasing and consuming has been handled properly and is safe to eat.
Under a change in the state food code, restaurants will need to have someone on site at all times who is designated as the person-in-charge and has taken a safe food handling course.
Under current law, a restaurant is required to have a certified person-in-charge, but that person has to be available only if a food inspector arrives to conduct an evaluation.
The rule change impacts all eateries that sell food that must be refrigerated or must be kept hot to maintain its food safety. Food manufacturing facilities and restaurants managed by non-profits are exempt.
The state Department of Agriculture has warned restaurants that the change could take effect next year, but due to the time required to update the regulations, industry officials said the change won’t likely be in place until 2021.
So, it appears there is plenty of time for restaurant owners to appoint those who will be in charge and arrange for their training.
Costs could be a factor for some restaurant owners, but we agree with the perspective of Jesse Reeves of Grams Eatery in Lewisburg.
“They’re looking at it from a money aspect,” he told us. “I try to stay away from that. I’d never let the cost of food safety hinder anything.”
Indeed, in the food service industry, the cost of food safety — regardless if it involves building or storage modifications, equipment, training or staffing — is simply the cost of doing business.
The responsibility to prevent any food-borne illness — along with the consequences it presents to the health of the customer — holds too much importance to evade.