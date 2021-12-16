It is easy to see both sides of the coin in this week’s dispute between Mahoning Township Supervisors and the township’s own firefighters at East End. Appropriate accounting of federal rescue funds is at the heart of the disagreement, an aspect of the funding that extends far beyond the township’s borders.
That doesn’t mean the supervisors’ decision to allocate $25,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to neighboring Danville borough isn’t the right call.
The reason behind the borough’s allocation is sound. Danville’s Friendship Fire Company owns and operates the only ladder truck in Montour County. It regularly responds to calls outside of the borough, including numerous calls into Mahoning Township. The township encircles the borough on all sides and many of the county’s larger buildings, including most Geisinger properties in the area, are located in the township.
Giving $25,000 to help offset the cost of a two-decade-old ladder truck doesn’t seem unreasonable. Friendship, located about a mile and a half from East End, has been raising money since last year to buy the new ladder truck at a cost of about $1.5 million. Fire officials there said the 2002 truck is in need of repair.
When East End firefighter Kevin Young asked if consideration was given to other fire companies that aid the township, Supervisor John Whelan said the contribution was specifically for the ladder truck.
Firefighters spend a lot of time fundraising to pay for training and expensive equipment. For that reason, they can also be very territorial when it comes to someone else getting money.
East End officials were miffed partly because they said township officials didn’t audit Friendship the way they did when township leaders handed over a $552,000 certificate of deposit for upcoming purchases at East End. Because it is ARP funding, township officials tried to reassure fire company leaders the money would be properly audited.
“These are federal funds,” Supervisor John Whelan said of the ARP allocation. “Once we get them, technically, there will be an audit of the groups we give them to.”
There are billions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding that will need to be allocated. Millions went out to businesses, municipalities, school districts and government entities to either allocate or spend. Some are worried there isn’t enough specificity into what the money can actually be spent for.
Firefighters are right to call for a public accounting of the money.
Township officials are also right in sending money to a neighboring group that answers the call in its jurisdiction without hesitation.