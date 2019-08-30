After several years of pressing its "Caring" platform and improving patient care, Geisinger is once again focusing on the workers that make up the backbone of the sprawling health system.
Geisinger's announcement of two week of paid parental leave for both parents is a big step and one employees should embrace.
In today's job climate, benefits like this can be an attractive way to recruit top-flight employees and keep your best around for years.
There is a tremendous demand," Geisinger CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said. "A lot of our employees are younger, and they are starting families. We don't just take care of patients when they are sick. This is part of what we do — promoting healthy families."
In a prepared statement released in the morning, Ryu said Geisinger needs dedicated employees to deliver the best care.
“By continuing to support our employees with benefits like paid leave, it will help us attract and retain talented individuals to our Geisinger family," the statement read. "Ultimately, a dedicated workforce allows us to improve our communities’ health and make care easier.”
