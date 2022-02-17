The world is watching and waiting for the outcome of Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine.
COVID-19, despite an apparent end to a surge that set infection records in January, continues to dominate headlines two years later. There was the Canadian border blockade and continued division among Americans on the effectiveness of masks and vaccines.
That division is fueled in large part by tribalism that is pushing the country’s two major political parties further apart. Those divisions continue to play out over the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the capitol and a number of election disputes and decisions nationwide.
There have been a lot of opportunities for gloomy headlines so far in 2022, but it does make the good news shine even brighter.
Take, for instance, the Danville Area School District Board of Directors announcing that there are a dozen people who have applied to fill two seats left open due to surprise resignations at the last meeting.
The board has been in a bit of tumult to start the year. Volunteerism has taken a hit during COVID-19. Yet, 12 community residents still have a desire to be the face of the school district and help be the guiding force for the Danville area’s students — in the face of all of the criticism inherent with the job.
The board scheduled a special meeting to interview the candidates Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m., then directors will decide who to appoint.
Another piece of shining — literally — news this week was Riverside resident Molly Bowie revealing her husband’s incredible Valentine’s Day gift.
In a rush to get out the door Jan. 8, Molly accidentally flushed her cherished wedding ring down the toilet.
There were many “gross” — according to Molly’s social media post — attempts to retrieve the ring, all unsuccessful. Then, Saturday, when Molly left to run errands, Kevin tried again and managed to find it and retrieve it. He cleaned the ring then presented it to Molly on Valentine’s Day.
“Tonight I knew the family was up to something, but I definitely did not expect to come down to the basement to see my ring (now cleaned and sanitized) in this man’s hands,” she said in her Facebook post. “I absolutely love this man for infinite reasons, but this is the icing on the cake.”
Feeling motivated by those school board volunteers or the Bowies’ heartfelt Valentine’s Day moment?
Today, Feb. 17, is National Random Acts of Kindness Day — providing a perfectly good excuse to go out and make some good news — big or small — of your own.