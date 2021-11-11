It has been quite a fall for Danville Area High School athletics.
Ironmen have hoisted several trophies already, with the football team set to play its first playoff game Friday.
Strong team bonds helped Danville win District 4 titles in girls cross-country and boys soccer and advance as a team to states in boys cross-country.
The girls runners scored 65 points, 16 fewer than second-place Lewisburg in the district race in a sport where low score wins. Sisters Coyla and Victoria Bartholomew finished fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead the championship charge and help Danville’s whole team advance to the PIAA competition.
“So many (personal records) today,” Coyla Bartholomew said. “I’m really happy with how the team did. It was just great. On to states. That was our goal all season.”
At states, they raced to fourth place overall with Victoria earning an individual medal with a 14th-place finish. Coyla, Hannah Bartholomew — Coyla’s and Victoria’s sister — Alivia Shen and Abril Xu all scored in the state race for Danville.
The boys soccer team won its championship in thrilling fashion, topping Selinsgrove 4-3 in overtime. Dameon White scored the game-winner on a hustle play in what he thought was a goal that represented his team’s season.
“It was basically like all the hard work we put in over the season paid off. It was a special moment to spend with my teammates,” he said after his hat trick.
Danville fell Tuesday night in its PIAA opener against North Pocono, 4-1.
The boys cross-country team did not win a championship, but Rory Lieberman finished second individually at the District 4 meet to help propel the Ironmen to a second-place finish overall — behind three-time state champion Lewisburg — and a coveted trip to states as a team.
Danville finished 12th as a team at states — Evan Klinger, Dave Spahr, Jonah Weaver and Nick Petrick all scored for the Ironmen, along with Lieberman.
Lieberman raced to fifth overall as an individual, but like Bartholomew and White, the moment was elevated because of his teammates.
“I think having the atmosphere of bringing a whole team really helped,” he said. “We had a bunch of guys all supporting each other. It was a great race for me and the whole team.”
High school athletics don’t exist to bring schools glory and championships. They exist to further students’ educations.
Through athletics, students learn how to win and how to lose. They learn how to be disciplined, how to work hard and work together for a common goal.
When players figure those things out, like some at Danville have this fall, success follows.
Congrats, Ironmen, on a job well done.