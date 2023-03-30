Volunteers and paid nonprofit employees spend long hours working toward what can seem like a foolish goal.
Those small a-ha moments — like one presented this week by state Kiwanis representatives — are the things that keep them going, and in turn, keep the community moving in a positive direction.
For every family that finds a temporary home today, there might be three more asking for help tomorrow.
For every child who finds themselves in a food desert today, there could be 10 more going hungry tomorrow.
Every charitable organization that goes out of its way, to get somebody a job, get a single mother a drivable car or drape warm coats over a family trying to get through the winter will have countless more people in need of help, tomorrow or next week or next month.
For some the constant rush can be overwhelming. For others, just helping even one individual is fuel enough to keep going.
Both camps of people however, will get an extra boost from comments like those from Matt Wise, Kiwanis Pennsylvania District membership coordinator, who recently discussed the organization’s decision to launch a new club in Danville.
“We started meeting with people in Danville, and, through that, we identified a lot of really great people that care about their community and want to make a difference,” Wise said. “Throughout our interview process, we found so many great things happening in Danville. I think there is so much potential and a Kiwanis Club could make a difference.”
Kiwanis is 190,000-members strong and raises $133 million annually on a global scale to serve children and communities.
In Pennsylvania, no Kiwanis Club has started in years, definitely not since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization chose Danville for that honor.
Krunal Thakore also appears to be the perfect candidate to be the Danville club’s first president. A father of two, Thakore is the operations director at The Gate House shelter for the homeless in Danville.
“Just this week at the Gate House, we have 12 kids under 18. Working with children is important to me, not just as a social worker, but also as a father of two daughters,” he said. “I try to involve my children in as many social service projects or activities that I am involved in. We have children at The Gate House that we will get involved through Kiwanis.”
Residents who want to get involved in the new club have several opportunities. They can attend a meeting at the Danville Moose at 6 p.m. the last Monday of the month, pay to attend the group’s first event, the Charter Ceremony at 6 p.m. April 28 at the Moose, or provide items to be included in fundraiser raffles. Contact Thakore directly at kthakore@gatehousepa.org.