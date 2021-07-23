Victims of sexual abuse keep getting turned away from the justice they want and deserve. Just weeks away from the opening of a possible window to file lawsuits in older sexual abuse cases earlier this year, a Department of State mistake likely has reset that clock to 2023.
That is a long time, but it is the easiest path forward.
This week, the state Supreme Court tossed a lawsuit filed by Renee Rice in 2016. The state’s top court delivered another gut punch to victims, overturning a lower court legal victory that “had given hope to others with similarly outdated claims who’d sued in the wake of a landmark report that documented decades of child molestation within the Catholic church in Pennsylvania,” according to The Associated Press.
In 2019, the Superior Court ruled there were enough facts to bring Rice’s alleged abuse by a Catholic priest in the 1970s in front of a jury. The AP wrote last week that the Supreme Court said the “two-year statute of limitations began to run when Rice was last assaulted ... purportedly in 1981, although it may have expired in 1987 when she turned 20. Rice did not pursue her claims until a 2016 grand jury report into abuse in the diocese.”
It is not a surprise the court ruled the way it did. It is the law as currently written. Argue all you want that the law is outdated and presents severe time constraints in cases where years typically pass before someone comes forward alleging abuse, but the court’s job is to rule according to the law.
“We need not resolve the issue as it is clear the statute of limitations expired decades ago,” wrote Justice Christine Donohue for the majority.
That means a change must come legislatively. We were close once before. It should have been done after more than two years of bipartisan maneuverings placed it on the ballot this spring. That avenue was tossed by the inexcusable error by the Department of State that failed to publicly advertise the constitutional amendment, leading to the resignation of then-Secretary Kathy Boockvar.
Legislation passed the House earlier this year, but it remains stalled in the Senate. The House bill would permit victims of child sexual abuse, many now adults, to sue the perpetrators and/or the institutions that allowed the abuse a generation ago.
It is our hope state lawmakers push this again. As we have said in this space previously, the hard work has been done. The language and path forward have already been pushed to the finish line.
Starting over is difficult but at some point, we are going to have to deliver the means for these abuse survivors to get the justice they have waited too long for.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.