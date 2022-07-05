When Geisinger announced earlier this year that its MyCode biobank had surpassed 300,000 patients, it was certainly worth noting and applauding.
Often lost in the shuffle of that data — 300,000 patients, 3 million COVID positives, 15 million vaccinated, etc. — can be the impact a program like MyCode has on real people.
It’s been 15 years since the health system, which treats more than one million patients, launched its patient biobank. The community health project studies the relationship between DNA, health and disease. Those who opt in to the program permit their DNA to be analyzed with hopes the information can help to prevent disease by detecting it earlier and treating it better.
Jeff Mylet’s story in last week’s Health section is one of the true success stories.
Mylet joined MyCode in 2017. Four years later, in 2021, he was notified that he had a genetic marker for thyroid cancer. He said he was surprised to hear the news before realizing, “I should’ve known. My mother and grandmother both had thyroid cancer and I was already taking thyroid medication, but I never put two and two together.”
The proactive choice may have saved his life. Even though a biopsy of a small nodule from his thyroid was determined to be benign, Mylet opted to have his thyroid removed as a preventative measure. “And it’s a good thing I did,” he says. “Once it was out, they found cancer. If it hadn’t been for MyCode, I never would’ve known.”
Mylet’s son was later tested. He had the same genetic marker as his three preceding generations, so his thyroid was removed as well.
Geisinger’s patients across its wide footprint are eligible to participate in the study at no cost to the patient. From there, the patient gives a blood sample, which is given a unique ID number and later stored for research to find markers for high-risk conditions, including increased risks for cancer and even heart conditions.
“The continued growth of the MyCode program benefits not only patients but also provides crucial information to discover new genetic links to disease,” Dr. Christa Lese Martin, Geisinger’s chief scientific officer, said.
This valuable tool is available to all Geisinger patients. In a community like this, where so many people — and even members of the same family — continue to visit the same providers for years, it’s another key tool to keep our Valley safer and healthier.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.