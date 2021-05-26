A Watsontown man faces DUI and possession charges after police say he was found passed out in the driver's seat at the scene of a crash with a hypodermic needle still in his arm, according to police.
When police responded to a one-car accident at the intersection of Red Roof Road and Sheraton Road, Valley Township, a driver was found inside, passed out, with a hypodermic needle still in his arm.
The driver was later identified as Colby Williams Robbins, 21, of 193 Gearhart Rd., Watsontown, and police have charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are misdemeanors.
Pennsylvania State Police trooper Logan Spiece was the responding officer, which happened on April 20, at 12:24 p.m.
A 1987 Chrysler Sedan had crashed into a fire hydrant.
The Geisinger EMS on the scene removed the needle and administered Narcan to revive Robbins, Spiece reported in police papers.
EMS also told Spiece that they had found a drug use kit, which they had found in the vehicle. The drug use kit contained a hypodermic needle, a metal spoon with residue, a Q-tip and a small glass jar containing a cotton filter.
Spiece said Robbins admitted that before the crash he injected heroin in his right arm. Robbins submitted to a blood test. Lab results indicated a positive reading for amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
A preliminary hearing is schedule for June 21, 3 p.m., at District Judge Marvin Shrawder's courtroom.