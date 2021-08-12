Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland is a true gem in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The Allenwood-based accredited zoo displays unique inhabitants — exotic reptiles and amphibians are the main draw, of course — for all to enjoy.
The company touts itself as an unparalleled educational adventure for the whole family with more than 40 animal species, indoor and outdoor displays and live events ranging from the feeding of Komodo dragons to getting a hands-on experience with a snake.
On Tuesday, some of the park’s inhabitants got to take that educational experience on the road, spending part of the day at summer camp at the Danville Child Development Center.
Campers gawked at a kinkajou — a mammal related to raccoons — poison dart frogs, a gecko and cockroaches, just to give a few examples of the wide variety of animals cared for by the zoo.
Campers also got to feel the skin of a boa constrictor — describing the texture as everything from a gummy bear to a basketball, according to zookeeper Abrah Lingle.
Lingle, Reptiland’s ambassador on the visit to the center, expressed her excitement about being at camp and described the audience as “great.”
“This is one of my favorite parts of the job, the one on one with the kiddos,” she said. “You can see and hear their opinions change. They are nervous about an animal, but that can shift. Educating kiddos is one of my favorite things.”
It wasn’t the first time the reptiles and zoo officials visited the camp. Based on the wide-eyed reactions — from campers and adults alike — it won’t be the last.
“This is such a unique thing we have around here and the kids really enjoyed it,” said Annie Chappell, director of the Bloom Road center. “The kids really learn a lot. I know I did.”
Educators and camp directors are smart to take advantage of local resources, especially ones as unique as Reptiland.
In a promotional video on Reptiland’s website, Clyde Peeling reveals that he has been fascinated with reptiles and amphibians since he was 11- or 12-years-old, and that passion stuck with him through his military tour to 1964, when he started building the zoo.
Eyes-on, first-hand experiences like seeing a tortoise just feet away and reaching out to touch a live boa constrictor’s tail won’t soon be forgotten.
They are the kinds of moments that can make a summer or light a spark in a child that could lead them down the path to becoming a veterinarian or a zookeeper or opening a zoo or sanctuary of their own.