Opponents and proponents of a proposed solar farm in northern Montour County continue to push back and forth, which is how a project of this magnitude and the change that can come with it should be handled.
Recently, Montour Solar One withdrew its application for a conditional use permit to construct a solar farm that would mostly sit in Anthony Township. The announcement came amid the latest hearing on the permit and the owners said they plan to resubmit an updated application. Over the course of recent weeks, members of the public, developers and community organizers testified about the prospective farm during four separate hearings in front of the Montour County Commission.
Developers said they were going back to the drawing board to tighten up their proposal. Montour Solar One eyes a nearly 700-acre solar farm in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships, a plan that has been in the works for a long time already.
“We plan to resubmit as soon as possible after completing additional due diligence and updates to our application, which will better define the parameters and details of the project,” a statement from Montour One read.
It was a little disappointing to learn, when asked during the hearing, exactly how many acres of the project would be in Anthony Township, the answer was unknown. Projects like a solar farm that will cover more than a square mile of rural land demand specificity and a precise level of planning.
Those who live near the proposed project deserve the right answers and to know exactly what is happening. A haphazard and incomplete application flies in the face of that partnership.
Developers with Montour Solar One said during the hearing they remain committed to the project. The company has already spent two years on the project, taking the time to answer questions and attend community meetings to discuss the proposed solar project. A statement from the company following the temporary withdrawal notes owners look forward to continuing that engagement with the community.
“We are committed to the sustainable development and responsible operation of the facility,” a company statement said. “Montour Solar One will bring $1 million in community benefits over the project’s operating life. It will also bring an economic boost to the area and create up to 125 to 175 construction jobs.”
A lot of work is left to get across the finish line in a way that brings those jobs while respecting those who have had concerns about the project.