Families in middle- and lower-income households hit hard by COVID-19 have found relief in aid programs and shutoff or eviction moratoriums.
Tuesday’s Montour County commissioners meeting provided more relief for renters in the form of a $1.2 million state grant for assistance.
In an effort to slow virus spread, keep patients from overrunning hospitals and prevent a wave of unnecessary deaths, all nonessential businesses were shut down statewide for months in 2020.
Some businesses and workers found ways to work from home, but many bottom lines suffered — some so badly they will never recover. Unemployment surged as layoffs struck and new work opportunities dwindled in the county, state and country.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that millions of American families — nearly one third of all households — have past-due utility bills. Though the economy has rebounded some, 9.5 million jobs remain lost, meaning many don’t have the means to pay as moratoriums are beginning to expire across the U.S.
The $1.9 trillion rescue aid package enacted into law this month will provide some support. President Joe Biden’s landmark deal includes $5 billion to help residents pay power and water bills. Along with previous energy aid, there is about $9.1 billion to help struggling families. But that represents only a third of the estimated $27 billion in past-due balances, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
Families struggling to pay rent likely also are among those facing unpaid utility debts — an average of $850 per household, according to the Associated Press report. For both Montour County renters, and their landlords who might not have been paid in months, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be a crucial recovery tool.
Greg Molter, county director of planning and human services, urged those in need — and those who qualify — in the county to apply for help before funds run out.
Most similar programs cut off eligibility at 30 percent of the average median income, but this program cutoff is 80 percent. So even a family of four with $60,000 in annual income that can show they are in arrears might be eligible for aid to pay rent “back to and including March 2020 to the present,” Molter said.
Visit montourco.org and click the Montour County Emergency Rental Assistance Program link below the calendar on the right side bar to find out more about qualifications and the application process.