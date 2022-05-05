Spring festivals are sprouting up in the area.
Danville’s, this Saturday, will be a little extra special.
The borough will unveil its completed Canal Park project during the Spring Fling.
The park, a transformation of an empty lot that once was the site of a dilapidated and condemned downtown building, has a pergola of synthetic wood, stone seating for 90 to 100 people. It’s designed using iron, wood and stone — a nod to Danville’s heritage as a leader in the iron industry.
Danville will welcome 200 unique vendors for the Spring Fling, including downtown and area businesses, food trucks, craft vendors and activities for the kids.
But for some, including borough officials and business leaders, the christening of the park with musical acts will be the highlight.
The park, funded by state grant money, fundraisers and donations from community patrons, cost $500,000. When the borough bought the blighted building next to Canal Street in 2012, it tore down the structure and left green space which was mostly used by the Danville Business Alliance to hold Santa’s Cottage each Christmas season.
In 2016 a master site plan was developed and the project quickly took shape.
The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project by two years.
COVID-19 is likely here to stay, but fears surrounding the pandemic have diminished.
Cases and hospitalizations are rising again nationally and statewide, which is discouraging. Not discouraging: Pennsylvania is averaging about 14 deaths per day from the virus through the first four days of May, a number that would rank in the bottom three of the now 27-month pandemic. April’s average was 13.4 which is fifth-lowest.
Those are stark contrasts to where the state was in January and February, two of COVID-19’s deadliest months.
A Montour County resident’s death hasn’t been linked to the virus in 39 days.
In the much more populous Northumberland County, there have been only five deaths in the last 40 days.
Unfortunately, the low death and case numbers mimic a 2021 summer lull which was followed by a fall and winter that.
There is reason to be optimistic that the combination of increased vaccine coverage and effectiveness of medical treatment are powering this current lull. There is also reason to be cautious.
Enjoy the Spring Fling, help Danville revel in its new park, but also follow the common-sense practices we have all had drilled into our minds by now — stay home if you don’t feel well and mask up if you are at high risk.