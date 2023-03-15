The mental health of students is being dragged to the front of the room more often, hopefully to the benefit of struggling youth.
The latest Pennsylvania Youth Survey found that an average of 17.43 percent of students in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties reported having seriously considered suicide in the last year. State data was not available for Danville students.
During a forum on youth suicide prevention on Tuesday, Dr. Sam Faulkner, director of the Pediatric Bridge Clinic at Geisinger's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, was blunt.
He said engaging with youth, especially those struggling mentally is a challenge.
“We have to acknowledge that it’s hard as hell,” Faulkner said, recounting how he has asked kids a thousand times, "if you walk out of the emergency department, are you going to die?"
Faulkner was on a panel with Jennifer Jones, child and adolescent social services coordinator at CMSU, Milton School District counselor Tia Dreckman and Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston.
Dreckman told attendees that middle-schoolers have accepted the narrative that they are difficult and foreign to adults, causing issues beyond those caused by adolescence.
“Therefore, they are lacking a sense of love and belonging,” said Dreckman. “As adults, we have ostracized ourselves from the pre-teen and teen years. We have disconnected ourselves from this age group that needs us more than ever with a narrative of ‘I just don’t understand what teens are doing,’ or ‘I just dread the teen years so much.’”
She said to add in three years of a global COVID-19 pandemic and "we have a swarm of a hot mess."
Efforts like Danville Area School District's SPM and Tuesday's forum are a start, scratching the surface to a real, growing problem that has already claimed the lives of too many young people.
It will take individual and group efforts, organizations and forums and many difficult conversations — one like Faulkner's "Are you going to die?" — just to stop a trend that is rolling in the wrong direction.
“I have conversations with nurses and teachers all the time where the idea of asking that out loud is absolutely terrifying," he said. "Of course, it is. It requires you as a grown-up to confront the fact that there’s a possibility of death with a child. We have to acknowledge that it’s going to hurt, it’s going to be difficult, and it’s necessary.”
Nurses, teachers, doctors, guidance counselors and social service workers are not the only ones that need to be aware.
Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, siblings, classmates, teammates, co-workers and friends need to stay vigilant and be strong enough to have those difficult conversations.