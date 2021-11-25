Every successful town has stories about people like Tom Graham.
Graham, who died Monday evening after a battle with cancer, was so effective and thorough in his job as Danville Borough secretary, former Councilman and Council President Dean VonBlohn said some people felt he should be borough manager, a position which carries more responsibility in making decisions.
“If anybody could be named Mr. Danville, it would be Tom Graham,” said VonBlohn, who was friends with Graham beyond their working hours.
VonBlohn described Graham like a train conductor, with “a knack to bring us all together to get us into decision-making mode,” and even described him as a visionary, who was helping to devise Danville’s path a decade into the future.
He played a large part in the borough’s purchase of 480 acres of farmland from the Danville State Hospital, which allowed the borough to spread its sewer plant sludge instead of paying to have it disposed of, giving taxpayers a break in the process.
Shannon Berkey, who followed Graham in the position that is now borough manager, said he was instrumental in teaching her and others how to navigate in the world of municipal government. She also said the community, his colleagues and employees held him in high regard.
“His unselfish decisions will be ingrained in the history of the Danville Borough organization forever,” she said.
Mayor Bernice Swank worked with Graham in a previous stint as mayor but found herself as a political rival to him in 2013 when he ran against her for mayor.
Swank described Graham as a loving family man and, as the political foe, “He was a nice gentleman, pleasant. I got along with him well.”
Graham started working for the borough in 1972, advanced to borough secretary in the mid-1980s, then shortly after retirement made a bid to serve as mayor for a town to which he had already dedicated 40 working years.
Along the way, he had a positive effect on many people and on steering Danville itself.
“I hope everybody remembers Tom for the contributions he made to Danville,” VonBlohn said.
Colleagues, contemporaries and a one-time rival used words like “gentleman,” “Mr. Danville” and “unselfish” to describe him — he is remembered because of his contributions to the borough and so much more.