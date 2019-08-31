Many pet owners have been there, facing an off-hour emergency with their pet, wondering what to do.
Fortunately for residents and visitors to the Susquehanna Valley, there are two local options: The Animal Emergency Center in Watsontown and the Sunbury Animal Hospital.
Both offer experienced and passionate staffs. They work nights, weekends and holidays. They offer everything from emergency surgery to radiology to telemedicine.
Summer is always their busiest time, workers at the facilities say. They see 75 to 100 patients a week off-hours.
Clearly there is a need. The Sunbury hospital handles emergencies 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Watsontown center's hours are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and 24/7 weekends and major holidays.
According to the Animal Emergency Center’s website, “Pets can behave in unusual ways at times, so it may not always be easy to determine if they’re experiencing an urgent situation or not.”
That means emergent care is required if a pet is struck by a vehicle, eats something that could be potentially dangerous, or in the case of a pet Daily Item reporter Karen Blackledge and photographer Justine Engle witnessed in Watsontown, gets a face full of porcupine quills on a weekend hike.
Cases that often end up in the two local facilities include respiratory problems, excessive bleeding, a bloated or distended abdomen, serious trauma or injury, penetrating wounds and allergic reactions. In some cases, treatment can’t wait until Monday morning or the next scheduled appointment.
The benefit of having these dedicated personnel available 24/7 should not be lost on anyone. Those who have used the service certainly understand. Cindy Shamp has been taking her pets to the Sunbury facility for more than two decades. Shamp says she has made numerous off-hours emergency trips.
She finds it “very comforting that they are waiting to help my pets," she said. "It's always comforting to drive down that road and see the building lit up. I know they are there to help."
The Sunbury Animal Hospital can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 570-286-5731. The Animal Emergency Center is available overnight and weekends at 570-742-7400.
