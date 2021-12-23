Do you know someone from the Danville area who served in Vietnam? Make sure they are represented on the monument in Memorial Park
A group of Danville-area Vietnam veterans have taken on the task of seeking out their brothers-(and sisters-)-in-arms who may not have their names on the monument.
“There’s a lot of people missing (from the monument),” veteran Joseph Diehl said.
The veterans group — which includes Carl Appleman, Bob Barnhart and Barry Rider — are on the front line of what is the third round of adding names to the list. The monument started out with just 25 names when it was built in the 1970s.
Efforts by county veterans and the County Veterans Affairs Office, have grown the list to 780 names — counted last week by Appleman and Barnhart.
“A lot of people come from out of town and notice their names are not on there,” Diehl said.
Diehl, of Danville, and Appleman, of Mahoning Township, both served in the Army. Barnhart, of Danville, was a Marine Corps veteran. Rider, who now lives in the Millville area, was in the Air Force.
Appleman said the veterans are proud that most of their colleagues returned home safely. He believes only three soldiers from the county were killed in action during the war.
It’s easy to understand why they are passionate about this project.
“Everybody who served in the military should have their name someplace,” Appleman said.
We couldn’t agree more. Serving in the military is among the most selfless of selfless acts. Putting your own life on the table to protect us — neighbors, friends, families and a way of life.
County veterans and family members of deceased county veterans who served in any branch of the military between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 7, 1975, should check to see if their names are included on the memorial. Anyone who is not should mail a copy — the documents will not be returned — of the veteran’s DD214 Military Discharge Papers and a brief description of their service period, residence eligibility and current contact information, to Attention: Committee — Vietnam Monument, 435 E. Front St., Danville, PA 17821.
The submission deadline is April 30.
Interested residents who want to contribute can help fund the project by making out a check payable to Montour County Veterans Affairs with “Vietnam Monument” in the memo line.
If any funds remain after project completion, another worthy cause will benefit. They will be deposited into the Montour County Veterans Emergency Assistance Fund.