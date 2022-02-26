There’s an old insider’s joke in the newspaper business about how editors sometimes make story assignments to reporters.
It goes like this: “Editor sees pothole, wants story.”
It doesn’t happen often, but every now and then an editor notices something or has an unexpected experience and decides there’s a story to be done.
The object of the editor’s assignment isn’t always a pothole.
I remember when we first moved here a little more than six years ago, I was surprised to learn that I couldn’t have Verizon FIOS installed for internet and cable TV. I’d had it in Northern Virginia and really thought it was the best such set-up I’d ever had.
No offense to Service Electric Cablevision, but you get used to a certain service and when you move you want to try to continue it.
So of course I asked a reporter — Eric Scicchitano was the unlucky victim — to look into why this service wasn’t available here and whether there was any chance it would be coming here soon.
He actually did track down someone at Verizon who told him there just wasn’t enough population density here to make it worth their while to install their fiber optic cables. I let him off the hook doing the story after that, but he’ll still occasionally bust me about it all these years later.
One of the stories we reported this past week addressed some of the questions Managing Editor Bill Bowman had about the major pothole problem on Bloom Road in Mahoning Township. Bill lives near there and takes that road on the way to and from work every day.
It’s a state road, so PennDOT is responsible. The news we reported wasn’t what Bill was hoping for. PennDOT officials said the project to mill and repair this busy road would not happen until late 2023 at the earliest.
They will be doing patch work to fill the holes, but we all know how long that kind of fix — the kind my mother used to call a “lick and a promise” — generally lasts.
Mahoning Township Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn told our reporter Joe Sylvester that he’s been pushing for PennDOT to move up the project. We’ll see. I wouldn’t count on it.
Bowman saw potholes and asked for a story. That’s one of the (few) perks of being an editor. Asking for a story is a polite way of assigning it and every reporter knows it.
I’d like to point out, though, that it’s not just editors who can see potholes (or just about anything else) and suggest a story.
The primary reason we have a Community Advisory Board that meets with us monthly is to get their ideas for stories they think readers will care about. Several of the major projects we’ve done recently — including one on the future of firefighting and another on the lack of home health care professionals originated with those meetings.
When he’s not worrying about his own car hitting potholes — and even when he is — Bill regularly hears from readers about a wide variety of things they think we should address.
When someone from the community calls about a possible story, we listen. We don’t always end up doing a story, but do more often than not. We appreciate people paying attention to what’s going on and letting us know about what they see and hear.
I’ve always thought that’s one of the great things about working at a community newspaper.
