I was in the chair at the periodontist last week, about to subject my gums to a COVID-19 delayed, uncomfortable but necessary cleaning.
Just before the prodding and scraping began, the hygienist and I started talking about the COVID-19 vaccine.
I always like to foster a little conversation before any dental process begins, just to delay the inevitable for a few minutes.
This time, the chat extended into when my responses became limited to head nods and uh-huhs with my mouth full of dental devices.
If you’re looking for a conversation booster, the vaccine is the go-to these days. Almost everyone’s got an opinion or a story.
People who have already gotten their first dose either speak proudly about how they had little or no reaction to it or they tell how poorly they felt after getting it.
People who have not yet gotten a dose and qualify for one vent their frustration about how messed up this process is.
They are not wrong.
Others firmly declare they are not going to get the vaccine even when it is readily available.
Those people concern me.
Even more troubling is the fact that a good number of people declining the vaccine are health care workers. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey I came across on the Los Angeles Times website found that 29 percent of health care workers were “vaccine-hesitant” — slightly higher than the percentage of the general population, at 27 percent. Yikes!
Regardless of their profession, some people apparently think if they’ve made it this far without getting the virus, they can get by without the vaccine.
Some think that they might actually get the virus from the vaccine. In the spirit of newspapers refuting misinformation, let me be clear. As CDC and the Mayo Clinic confirm, neither of the two vaccines currently being distributed uses the live virus that causes COVID-19.
So, how do we get more people to take it?
Last week, Matthew Rousu, dean of Susquehanna University’s Sigmund Weis School of Business, and Nick Clark, associate professor and chair of political science, suggested in an editorial published in the financial publication Barron’s that we pay people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rousu is a very smart guy, who, in addition to many other endeavors, writes regular, insightful columns on economic issues for The Daily Item. So, as odd as the idea sounded on the surface, I decided to give it some thought.
They based their position on the findings of a recent study that used carefully controlled auctions to estimate how much Pennsylvania college students would have to be paid to get the seasonal flu shot. Half of the students in their sample said they needed no compensation to get vaccinated, meaning they’d be willing to get a flu shot if it was free and relatively convenient.
But of those who turned down getting the shot for free, 60% said they’d get vaccinated for $20 or less. And more than 90% would agree to get the shot in exchange for $100 or less.
Maybe, they suggested, the federal government could tie a portion of any next stimulus checks to people getting the vaccine.
I have to say, paying people to get the vaccine wouldn’t be my first choice and it feels like it would be awfully complicated to orchestrate.
But I’d sign on in a New York minute if it would really help us get our lives back.
