I told a group of Daily Item colleagues recently that I can’t wait for the day that we can publish a front-page without a single story, photo or headline about COVID-19 or vaccines.
Don’t hold your breath, because we are not close to that yet. But I do believe there’s a chance this dream may come true by the end of this year.
Speaking of dreams, I find mine are quite different and much simpler than they used to be.
I suspect you may feel the same way.
It could be a sign of age, I suppose, but I think it has a lot more to do with the pandemic and envisioning what life might be like when (if?) we finally get past it.
For one thing, I dream of being able to hop in my car and safely visit any of our five grandchildren who live in North Carolina, New Jersey and the Philadelphia suburbs respectively.
One of the reasons I bought a new car about a year and a half ago was so that my wife Mary and me could safely and more comfortably make these drives, especially the long one to North Carolina, where our son, daughter-in-law and twin grandsons live.
Instead, over that period of time, all I have done is set a personal record for putting the fewest miles ever on a new vehicle in the first 18 months.
(That reminds me. I need to call Liberty Mutual about reducing my rates because of my excellent safe keeping-my-car-in-the-garage record.)
I have a lot of smaller dreams, too, like heading back to Brendan’s Towne Taverne on Market Street in Lewisburg for a Thursday evening of playing “Quizzo” with friends.
I’m not a Jeopardy-like trivia whiz, but I can hold my own with categories like American history, sports, movies and pre-1990s music.
I dream of heading to Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y., to catch a Mets game or two with family members and/or friends.
I dream of heading to the Campus Theatre for a classic film and having some people over for a backyard barbeque.
All of these things never used to be dreams. They used to be such common realities we didn’t think anything of them. We just did them.
Now we know better.
Now we know taking life’s little day-to-day pleasures for granted is a big mistake.
Look, I’ll continue to wear a mask and spread out to a safe social distance for as long as necessary. We owe that to each other and to the people working to keep us healthy and safe.
With my long legs and sizeable posterior, I actually like having a few empty seats around me at the movie theater or a ballgame anyway.
I’m also willing to accept that shaking hands may be a relic of the past, and I’d be just fine if I never had to sit in the middle seat between two strangers on an airplane again
But in my post-pandemic dreams, I don’t envision wearing any kind of face-covering or feeling obligated to stay six feet away from everyone else.
I, like most of you, just want to get back to being able to do all those things I used to take for granted.
When that happens, I promise I’ll never take them lightly again.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com