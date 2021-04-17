Accepting change has never been a great strength — not for me and not for people in general.
That’s true for me even with something as simple as baseball.
‘The other night, I sat home watching the Mets play the Phillies. Marcus Stroman, the Mets’ starting pitcher, was pitching a great game, so there was no way the Mets were going to pinch-hit for him when he came to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded.
To say Stroman is a poor hitter would be an understatement, and it didn’t take long for him to strike out.
Texting with my two sons as I often do during Mets games, I wrote the following:
“Geez. Stroman up with the bags full. I officially want the DH.”
Those are words I never thought I would write or say.
The “DH,” — the Designated Hitter in case there are any non-baseball fans still reading — has been used in the American League since 1973, to take the place of the pitcher hitting. Last year, as one of the many concessions Major League Baseball made to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was used by the National League for the first time. Ownership and the players’ union couldn’t agree to keep it for this year, so National League pitchers are back to hitting.
Until very recently, I’d always been opposed to the National League adopting the DH. I’m pretty old school, and I always liked the way having the pitcher in the lineup forced National League managers to make pinch-hitting decisions their counterparts in the American League never had to make. Plus, every once in a while a pitcher would get a hit in a big spot and I thought that was cool.
But seeing it in the NL last year, 47 seasons after the Yankees’ Ron Bloomberg became the first DH against the Boston Red Sox — he walked with the bases loaded — I decided I had changed my mind. Plus, I convinced myself the last thing my team needed would be an ace pitcher like Jacob deGrom getting hurt while hitting or running the bases.
It took me almost five decades to accept this change. I think I’m going to have to work on speeding up that process.
It won’t be easy. Baseball has been making and considering lots of other rule changes lately. I’m not entirely comfortable with any of them.
When teams play doubleheaders now, each game is just 7 innings long. When a game goes to extra innings — which, by the way, means the 8th inning in one of those 7-inning shorties — each team begins their turn at-bat with a runner on second base. The idea is that it will be more likely the game will end sooner.
Last week, Major League Baseball announced it will experiment with additional changes in partnership with the independent Atlantic League, including one that would move the pitcher one foot further back from home plate — 61 feet, 6 inches instead of the 60 feet, 6 inches, from which they have thrown more than my entire life.
Yikes!
Baseball officials no doubt realize that people like me are going to watch regardless of any changes they make. They are trying to attract the people who don’t currently watch. I have no idea if that strategy will work.
I do know that change isn’t only coming to the game I love. For better or worse, as we fight to get through this pandemic, change is looming all over the place and it’s coming fast.
The good news is history has shown that change is very often for the better.
But moving the pitcher back another foot from home plate? Probably not so much.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.