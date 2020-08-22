It took less than a week for college kids to act like college kids. The adults are putting their foot down because much more is at stake than any 18- to 22-year-old can imagine right now.
Truth be told, the least surprising news of the past week was word that students were out partying in college towns across the nation. Many of them, like all of us, have been bottled up for the better part of six months.
The sense of invincibility — a powerful force at that age — got the best of them. Under normal circumstances, who can blame them? We all would have done the same thing.
But, as we've all been told 783 times — give or take a few dozen — over the past six months, these aren't normal circumstances.
It was to be expected COVID cases would follow the arrival of students. Despite pre-arrival testing and testing to continue throughout the semester, the contagiousness of this novel coronavirus almost guaranteed positive cases.
That is why strict protocols and mitigation measures were put in place. Leaders spent weeks and months putting plans together. In a week, they got shredded. That has to be frustrating.
The only way those plans work is if they followed and adhered too. The reason U.S. cases continue at levels higher than just about anywhere in the world is because of a lack of willpower, not a lack of science, or money, or logistics. Americans, rightly, proudly and justifiably, embrace our freedoms. In times like this, it can be a bit of a curse.
The powers-that-be at local universities, those who do have a much larger picture in front of them, aren't going to put up with these actions. They can't.
They have to put their foot down because that's what leaders do. And right now, leadership is really, really important.
Presidents at Bucknell, Penn State and Susquehanna universities are already warning students about ignoring the rules put in place. The message was simple: Keep on acting like this and you're all going home to learn online.
Bucknell leader John Bravman called students out for their "thoughtless behavior," also noting “You can honor the Community Responsibility Agreement you signed this summer and stay on campus, or you can return home. The choice is yours."
On Friday, Susquehanna sent a student home for violations of its community agreement. How proactive a move was that? Classes don't even start until Monday.
Town and gown relationships are critical and Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and State College are no different.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are stake for colleges and universities. Similar numbers are on the line for the communities that house these universities, whose businesses, hotels and more are driven by these relationships.
Making this work for more than a week will require a delicate balance and following the rules. College kids aren't always receptive to "the man," keeping them down.
That can't be the case. If they can't, if the reckless behavior continues to put our Valley in danger, Bravman is, unfortunately, right.
Then they will have to go home and no one wants to see that.
Daily Item editor Dennis Lyons' column will return next week. Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.