Once a month, for the past three years, a group of Valley community members has met for an hour in The Daily Item’s first floor conference room to discuss important community and state issues and our coverage — or potential coverage — of them.
Our Community Advisory Board has proven to be a terrific way for us to hear from people who are plugged into various parts of the Valley. Members tell us about key upcoming developments, good work being done by community people, new projects under discussion and more.
Each month, the ideas this group brings to the table become stories for us to report or events for us to cover.
We started with a group of four, which gradually grew to seven. Some have participated for a while and then moved on, with new members coming on to take their place. Others have been with us from the beginning. The names of our current Community Advisory Board members are listed each day at the bottom of our Opinion page.
I want to thank each of our 2018-19 members as we come to the end of our third year:
-- Joanne Troutman (President & CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way)
-- Dr. John Pagana (Retired family practice physician; founder of and Volunteer Medical Director at A Community Clinic in Sunbury)
-- Harvey Edwards (Teacher-In-Residence and adjunct faculty in English at Susquehanna University)
-- Amber DePew (Director, Corporate Communications at UPMC Susquehanna)
-- Leslie Temple (Senior Vice President, Market Leader for Fulton Bank’s Northern Region)
-- Teri MacBride (Former Regional Affairs Director for PPL; new president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area)
-- Todd Roup (Retired aid to Republican State Sen. John Gordner; President of the Board of Trustees at the Selinsgrove Center)
Many will be returning in the fall. A few will be leaving with our gratitude.
As we plan for our fourth year starting in September, we are looking for a few new members. I want to use this space to issue an invitation to apply to be part of our Board.
The most important requirement for new Community Advisory Board members is to be someone who pays attention to issues that matter in the Susquehanna Valley.
Our goal is to have members who can bring good ideas and perspective to the table. Being willing to show up that one hour each month — almost always 5 to 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month — is also essential.
We treat each other with the utmost respect, regardless of any political, philosophical or other differences. If you have an ax to grind, this is not the spot for you. You need to be willing to listen to others and make your case without insulting or belittling those with whom you may disagree.
The Community Advisory Board is an important part of The Daily Item’s ongoing effort to be in touch with the communities we serve.
I’m hoping to have 2-3 new members on board in time for the first meeting in September — Wednesday, Sept. 11.
If this sounds like something you might be interested in, then please send me an email with a contact telephone number and best times for availability.
We’ll be in touch.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.