The illusions we have about ourselves as individuals and as nations are stronger than reality. The true test of a nation’s strength and durability is the ability of its people to distinguish truth, fact and reality from wish-fulfillment fantasies, dishonesty and falsehood. The evidence of the last five years, if not the last half-century, reveals cause for serious alarm.
The principal mechanism by which we learn to make this distinction and act upon it rationally resides in our public school system which is ever embattled by those who would impoverish it for the benefits of indoctrination centers for a privileged elite. America must have an educated, thinking, questioning populace throughout our culture, or the scoundrels and scalawags in the power structure will continue to pull the wool over our eyes with sweet songs of deceit.
Gov. Wolf argues that no more — really less — of our taxes for public education should be diverted to charter and cyber schools. As women who grew up in Lewisburg, attended public schools here and continue to reside in Union County, we concur.
Julianna Cooper,Bernadine Richard,
Lewisburg