Two months ahead of Pennsylvania’s primary, election officials continue to prepare the state’s electorate for changes in the 2020 election cycle. This time it comes in the form of new websites — one for each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties — which will offer voters an in-depth look at the specifics of new voting systems in place.
All 67 counties have made their selections for new, auditable voting machines and most, if not all, have already tested them. The upgrades were required by Gov. Tom Wolf in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. Gov. Wolf’s administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning this year.
This week the Department of State has launched the webpages, which will give voters the specifics about their county’s voting system and how to use it.
“We want to make sure all voters go to the polls feeling confident and equipped with the information they need to cast their ballots on their new voter-verifiable paper ballot voting systems,” Secretary Kathy Boockvar said. “These customized websites will help ensure that all voters understand how to use the new auditable voting systems in use in their counties and give all Pennsylvania voters a clear understanding of the voting tools and options available to them.”
According to a news release, the individual webpages include a description of the county’s voting system along with photos and videos that guide voters through a step-by-step process of how to use the system. The webpages also include accessibility information for voters with disabilities and contact information for county election offices if voters have additional questions.
Montour County was one of the state’s minority of counties still using paper ballots when the governor ordered the upgrades. County officials balked at first but selected new machines before the deadline. They have recently tested their machines and are ready to go.
“The webpage provides a comprehensive overview of how the voting system works. That said, voters won’t see too much of a change from old to new as Montour is still utilizing a paper ballot-based system using an optical scan,” said Holly Brandon, Montour County chief clerk and director of elections.
We encourage voters to educate themselves ahead of the April 28 primary, as much about the candidates they will vote for as the system they will use.
