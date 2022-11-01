In a follow up to Willow Eby-Fischer’s letter of Oct. 23, I would like to add how the health of women can be affected by taking away the reproductive rights of women.
An ectopic pregnancy is when the egg is fertilized, mostly in the fallopian tube, although it can be fertilized in other parts of the body. If the fetus isn’t aborted, the tube will rupture and the woman will bleed to death.
One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage. If a procedure isn’t performed to clean out the dead tissue, a woman can get a bad infection, sometimes leading to sepsis. Some abortion drugs are also used to treat other medical conditions, so why risk the life of a woman by banning abortion.
I heard a story on TV about a 10-year-old not being old enough to ride in the front seat of a car. Why would a 10-year-old be old enough to carry a baby? Most likely she was raped by a member of her family. Why should she have to live with that?
Her body isn’t ready emotionally and physically capable of having a baby. Yes, there are many reasons for an abortion.
Every time I hear the word abortion, I am reminded of the time around 1969/70, before abortion was legal. A couple took a coat hanger to a room at a motel. She bled to death, and I don’t remember what he was charged with. Two young lives lost, one forever.
Educate yourself and use some common sense before you vote on Nov. 8.
Siri Dock,
Northumberland