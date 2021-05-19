The vision Mr. Newcomer describes in his May 9 Daily Item op-ed — that education can increase the economic prosperity in this area — has been successful in other rural areas.
For instance, in the 1950s the rural area around Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and Durham, North Carolina was transformed into an economic powerhouse of technology known as The Research Triangle — the first “Silicon Valley” — due to the collaboration between the three universities — Duke, UNC, and NC State — and civil leaders. The goal was to provide an environment to entice college graduates to stay and establish new businesses instead of leaving for more “desirable” areas.
This example begs the question: Given the presence of our two local universities, why hasn’t this transformation occurred here? Furthermore, why would the establishment of a local community college make it happen?
The answer to the first question, at least for the last 40 years, lies in paragraph five of Mr. Newcomer’s op-ed: Cost.
As is well known, tuition prices have skyrocketed since the 1980s when the government began routing unlimited taxpayer dollars to the Academic Industry in the form of unsecured student loans.
The result was to make college unaffordable for the community they serve, not to mention creating a $1.6 trillion national debt crisis for those who still decided to attend. This made it impossible for our local universities and civil leaders to duplicate the North Carolina success.
This quest for taxpayer money did not occur back in the 1950s when the Research Triangle was being developed. Back then, college was affordable because universities still viewed themselves as a public service provider.
But Mr. Newcomer’s vision for this area is still possible. In a capitalist economy like ours, whenever a business prices itself out of the market, as universities have done, another business steps in to provide the same service at a lower cost.
This is why community colleges are receiving renewed interest as the preferred method for post secondary education. Unencumbered by the non-educational costs of four-year universities — executive salaries (many collect million-dollar salaries), student entertainment, and vacation style accommodations (one university built a Lazy River for its students), community colleges can offer the same courses as universities for far less cost.
And at the same quality. While the cost of attending a university has tripled since 1980, the quality of the product they deliver has not. Community colleges, by contrast, can deliver higher quality education because most of their professors have jobs outside the Academic Industry. This allows them to enhance their courses with real world experience.
So can a new community college in this area accomplish what our local universities have not, ie, create a thriving economy? It’s certainly possible.
No, a community college won’t create a research triangle; that would require graduate level universities which neither of our local universities have. But it could, by increasing the overall level of education in our community, provide a skilled workforce that would attract larger employers, as well as equip citizens with the knowledge to support their entrepreneurial spirit to create new businesses.
At the very least, combining a 2 year education at a local community college with 2 years at either of our universities would lower the overall cost of an education to a level that is more affordable.
The bottom line: Education does not have to be expensive, contrary to what a local university executive, himself well paid, stated in the student newspaper. Community colleges can provide a low cost education designed to increase the quality of life in this area via an increase in skilled workers and new business endeavors.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.