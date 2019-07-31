Almost daily, news out of Harrisburg highlights grants awarded to Valley entities, everything from funding the ongoing battle against blight to economic development. While the Valley should be grateful for the money awarded through these competitive grants, nothing should draw a bigger round of applause than the $157,000 awarded to the Milton branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA to start a full-day Pre-K Counts classroom for children 3 to kindergarten age.
The money from the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning will cover one year of operation, offering critical early education for 18 children of families earning up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level. The program will be free for families who qualify.
Pre-K Counts helped nearly 18,000 students across Pennsylvania last year, presenting a free jumpstart on learning.
“This grant will allow the YMCA to offer an early learning opportunity to 18 preschoolers,” Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell said.
“These children otherwise may not have the chance to participate in a quality program that will give them a better start in kindergarten, which will lead to greater success throughout their school years.”
There is no better way to spend taxpayer dollars than on early childhood education. Children who fall behind often don’t catch up.
According to the National Education Associaton, the benefits from a solid foundation built on programs like Pre-K Counts are immense. Consider:
n Children in high-quality programs are projected to make roughly $143,000 more over their lifetimes than those who didn’t take part in such a program.
n School districts can expect to save more than $11,000 per child because participants are less likely to require special or remedial education.
n Children who participated in the early education programs had higher cognitive test scores from the toddler years to age 21.
n Academic achievement in both reading and math was higher from the primary grades through young adulthood.
The state budget this year includes $15 million in federal funds to provide subsidized care to get 970 more children into high-quality programs; $40 million more for the Pre-K Counts program and $10 million more for Head Start. In 2018, Pennsylvania received an additional $66.5 million in its federal allocation of the Child Care and Development Block Grant and is proposed to receive another $2.4 billion increase nationwide for 2020.
These are wise investments. Data show that money spent on early childhood education traditionally offer positive returns in the long run.
The full-day opportunities now available to these families cannot be understated.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.