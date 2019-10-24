This morning’s news segment (Oct. 14) explained another reason why college costs are skyrocketing: Universities are transforming their campuses into vacation resorts to cater to foreign students. The news segment highlighted a university that built a lazy river for its students.
This is consistent with what my daughter told me when she was hired at a large university five years ago; she’s a hotel/restaurant management graduate from Penn State University who worked for years at 5-star hotel chains before being hired by the university to upgrade their residential life customer service department.
She says the university’s “residential suites” and food are as luxurious as a Hyatt or Hilton.
The news segment was able to get only one university president on camera to discuss this change in university student accommodations. The president’s justification: entertaining students is part of their education.
The news segment noted that this president is one of the highest paid university presidents in the country, thereby highlighting another reason college costs are so high: million dollars salaries paid to university presidents.
What today’s students need to decide is whether they are willing to take on lifelong debt to pay to be entertained while pursuing their education. If not, they should consider community colleges, institutes of higher education that focus solely on education, not entertainment.
As for taxpayers, they need to decide if 5-star resort universities and millionaire university presidents are what they want their tax dollars to pay for.
Peter Engstrom,
Danville