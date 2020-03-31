It could not come at a better time.
Two weeks after the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of all schools, followed by long days of isolation from their friends, school students across the Valley will begin to hear the reassuring voices of their teachers as educators resume instruction this week in a number of different ways.
The school buildings will remain closed to students indefinitely, but educators are returning a bit of normalcy into the lives of children, their parents and caregivers with the start of online and remote instruction.
Superintendents in school districts across the region have been holding virtual meetings with personnel at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit to discuss how to deliver quality online education — including planned instruction, enrichment and review opportunities — to students with access to high-speed internet and get lesson plans and workbooks to those who do not have access to online technology.
Line Mountain School District Superintendent Dave Campbell estimates that 30 to 40 percent of the student population in his Northumberland County school district does not have high-speed internet and many don’t have reliable cellphone service. Internet access is also a challenge in western Snyder County. Midd-West Superintendent Rick Musselman told us about 100 families do not have service, but educators are working hard to develop alternatives with the ultimate goal of reconnecting all students with their teachers.
“We are going to do our best to make ourselves available to parents and students with questions with the resources we have,” said Brooke Shockey, an art teacher in the Midd-West School District.
The state Department of Education is helping by providing more flexibility for learning opportunities. The state has lifted the 180-school day requirement is encouraging educators to simply engage students. District superintendents note that they may use online programs, live video conferences, pencil and paper assignments or a combination of these and other techniques to meet a variety of educational needs.
“This is unchartered water for teachers, students and our community,” said Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Shockey, the Midd-West art teacher said, “Many of us are learning how to use new programs and platforms very fast so that we can reach and support our families better.” Rick Musselman, superintendent at Midd-West said, “We will be working things out for a while. This is unprecedented.”
Yes it is, and we know the communities you serve understand and support all of your efforts. Keep going educators. Your students need you now more than ever.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.