I lost my mother this fall. She did not die of COVID, but COVID shortened her life.
My mother, 90-years old, was a force of nature. She lived independently, her mind was sharp, she made all her own decisions. She even tried to make some of mine. She was a strong-willed woman with a big heart.
When COVID hit, I started going to State College each week to help her with housework and make sure her pantry was stocked. Visiting was tricky before vaccines. I was teaching and therefore mixing with people, so didn’t want to go into her house for fear of infecting the air she breathed: Rheumatoid arthritis had compromised her immune system. So, we spent our time in the garage with the door raised a foot to keep the air circulating. That’s where I blow-dried and styled her hair after a quick shampoo in the stationary tub. That’s where we wrote the grocery list. Where we capped the day with a glass of red wine, howling with laughter at her newest hair “style,” the product of my unskilled hands.
Due to her history of awful reactions to certain drugs, getting vaccinated took an eternity. Her doctor finally determined that she should be vaccinated in a hospital setting, which required extra organization. In the end, it all went smoothly. When boosters became available, she was first in line, wanting to stay well and avoid being a COVID carrier.
Why, then, do I think COVID shortened her life? My mother was a deeply social being. She spurned ATMs, self-serve supermarket checkout, pumping your own gas. She loved errands because each was a social encounter. She chatted with the grocery store cashiers, knew the bank tellers, knew the quirky gas station attendant’s life story.
For her (and me), this made life an adventure. Stopping at Ace Hardware was a chance to see “her guys.” At Trader Joe’s, a question about a product launched great conversations with the employees. All these people meant so much to her. She pointed them out to me and greeted them like old friends. COVID cut my mother off from much of this human contact that added spark to her day. Running errands was also her exercise. When I asked her why she made them more elaborate than necessary, she blamed the rheumatoid. “If I slow down, I’m afraid I’ll lose all ability to move.”
Despite our efforts, 18 months of pandemic-induced inactivity made Mom’s body wither. I watched her stamina decline as she lost muscle mass. The rheumatoid took over with a vengeance, inflicting constant pain. The agony forced her to further reduce her activity in a vicious downward spiral. Shirley Palermo will not be counted in pandemic statistics, but COVID was central to her decline. With over 800,000 Americans dead from this virus that still rages, my family is not alone feeling a void in our heart this holiday season.
Last summer, my mother talked the ravages of polio during her childhood in Virginia. The pool was off limits during the sweltering summer months — too great was the risk of contracting polio. But Salk’s vaccine took care of that. Who worries about polio at the community pool today? How many of us fear tuberculosis? How many even know what smallpox is? Three lethal diseases wholly or nearly eradicated through universal vaccination.
In under two years, COVID has killed one percent of the 65+ age group in this country, plus so many others. How many children, grandchildren, siblings, parents, families have lost loved ones — really, a part of themselves?
Actions have ripple effects. But so does inaction. For my mother and countless others, the ripple effects of the pandemic and widespread inaction have been devastating.
We can reduce the bloodletting to almost zero if we all get vaccinated. A vaccinated population will halt the spread, limit the fertile ground for new variants, and make us more resistant to the ones that develop. It will help us resume those friendly interactions that add spark to our day and knit us together as a society. On the eve of the new year, in this season of love, peace, and hope, this is my wish.
Lynn Palermo, a Lewisburg resident, is on the faculty at Susquehanna University.