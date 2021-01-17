I am not in a good place today. My sister’s life-long friend, Donna Jean, was placed on a ventilator in the hospital with COVID. Donna has been a part of our family since before I was born. She and my sister still live in the same steel mill neighborhood and were friends since making their first Holy Communion together. They have talked daily, visited often, attended Mass together, raised families and buried their spouses. I am so sad for Donna and what she has gone through these past cruel weeks. I am heart-broken for my sister who is terribly upset and scared for Donna, yet being unable to talk to or see her friend.
I must admit I am also terribly angry about what has happened to Donna and so many like her. It did not have to be this way. Our scientists and health care professionals have given their all to fight this virus, in spite of the many roadblocks of lies, delusions, and interference thrown their way. Where could we be today if certain leaders actually supported the mission, rather than their egos and delusions?
Why is it certain leaders, who claim COVID and violate CDC guidance, get immediate, top-notch hospital care with “miracle drug cocktails,” and walk out “perfect” in three days?
Regrettably, there is a part of me that wishes those responsible for this tragedy would have injected themselves with the “bleach.” Perhaps, Donna would instead be at home with my sister planning their Steeler venue.
Ron Bonner,
Winfield