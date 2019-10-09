Common sense isn’t as common as we all hope.
After a week or so of trying to mess up a kids’ game, it looks like the adults have made a final decision, succumbing to common sense. We will call this one the final decision, since those charged with doing what’s best for the kids have made several decisions, only to waffle a day or so later.
Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area will meet in a battle of unbeaten state-ranked football teams on Friday night. At the same time, Shikellamy and Holy Redeemer — with a combined one win between them — will meet in Berwick.
Both games should be competitive, at least more competitive than the orginally scheduled games. Southern Columbia beat Shikellamy by 62 points last year — 69-7 — and has maybe a better team this year. When the schedules were announced over the summer, Shikellamy was set to head to Southern on Oct. 11. As the season wore on, coaches and some school administrators sought to find more competitive matchups.
They did. Then league officials said no, even though coaches and school officials at all four schools favored the move.
The unbeaten Tigers have outscored their opponents 416-20 this year. They have four players who have verbally committed to Big Ten schools, including Julian Fleming, the nation’s top-rated receiver. They’re pretty good.
Shikellamy is 1-6. The Braves have lost some close games, including falling on the final play of the game to open the season at Danville. The Braves scored 50 in their win over Central Mountain.
But a Southern Columbia-Shikellamy game this year was going to look an awful lot like last year. It wasn’t going to help either team.
“For all four teams involved, this is a smart choice,” Lewisburg coach Todd Tilford said of the switch. Holy Redeemer Athletic Director J.P. Aquilina said, “I agree with every one of the people saying this is in the best interest of the children.”
So all four teams involved in the mix got together to change schedules. It has happened before this year.
Only this time, the powers-that-be within the HAC apparently didn’t like the way it happened; perhaps they weren’t involved enough. It was about someone within the league disapproving of what they viewed as a power play by someone involved with the games.
There weren’t any problems with the two games Southern swapped out — Bloomsburg to start the season to allow for a nationally televised date with a 16-time state champion from South Carolina, and adding Montoursville in week 9 rather than Hughesville.
We are aware that some precedent-setting here could lead to issues in the future. Schedules can be difficult to set up. The circumstances involved here — creating competitive games among more equal opponents, the safety of the players, and the fact that the schools handled all the leg work — made this decision simple.
Common sense should have dictated a rubber stamp seal of approval. Instead, egos got involved and mucked up a kids’ game for too long.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.