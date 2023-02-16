Eighth grade politics — that’s the description of our government right now. We’re worried about retaliation, Hunter Biden, Ukraine, mass shootings and our southern border. What I believe our “leaders” are not spending, no pun intended, enough time on is our economy. Our president says we’re doing well and he’s very optimistic. I would like to say otherwise.
A few pieces of information. Our national debt is more than our gross domestic product (GDP). The only other time that has happened is during and after World War II.
Our real disposable income went down by $1 trillion in 2022. That’s the biggest yearly drop since 1932. That was the worst year of the Great Depression.
Federal spending is now 24 percent of our GDP. That means 24 cents of each dollar we generate, goes to paying for our government to do our business. That’s a ridiculous amount of money! That amounts to more than $6 trillion we pay for our government to tell us what to do.
We’ve had the highest inflation in 40 years, you know, like back in the 1980s? Remember those days? Are you better off now than last year, two years ago, three years ago?
The point? I believe we will have a major economic downturn before we have a national problem with China, North Korea or Iran.
Mike Pence said “American liberty must not become a coronavirus causality.” I believe the people that actually run this country used the pandemic as a “dry run” for the future. And the coronavirus was the major cause of the economic situation we are now in.
Finally, think about this. I heard it said that totalitarianism comes after a major catastrophe. Be careful if we have a major economic downtown with our current “leaders.”
Barry Moser,
Northumberland