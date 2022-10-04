The general election is five weeks from today. News regarding the races up and down the ballot is coming fast and furious, so voters would be wise to pay attention in an effort to educate themselves ahead of the critical vote.
While high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate continue to grab headlines, there are a few races that will have a local impact. Redistricting has put many Valley voters in new districts this fall — or new candidates into old geography — so be sure to pay close attention to which candidates are running in your area.
So far in the biggest races — governor and Senate — we’ve heard a lot about why we shouldn’t vote for the other candidate; now we’d like to hear why we should vote for someone.
There are now five Valley State House Districts — the 76th, 83rd, 85th, 107th, and 108th — and only two of those races have two candidates on the ballot. In the 76th, which covers a portion of Union County, incumbent Republican Stephanie Borowicz takes on Democrat Denise Maris. In the 107th, the seat vacated by Kurt Masser, Republican Joanne Stehr will take on Democrat Ryan Mock, who will now be on the ballot. Incumbents David Rowe and Lynda Schlegel Culver do not face a challenge in the fall in their redrawn districts. In the 83rd — which hits a sliver of northern Union County — Jamie Flick won the GOP primary in the spring and has no challenger in November.
Two competitive races are on tap for the U.S. Congressional seats that split the Valley. In the new-look 9th District, Republican incumbent Dan Meuser meets Amanda Waldman. In the sprawling 15th District, Republican incumbent Glenn Thompson takes on Mike Molesevich. Republican Fred Keller, whose district was redrawn and now overlaps both the 9th and 15th, opted not to run against a fellow Republican in the primary.
With the help of Spotlight Pa, The Daily Item has already started profiling some of the races. More will be coming in the next few weeks, sooner rather than later since Pennsylvania’s extension of mail-in voting has opened access to more voters so more people are casting ballots earlier.
This weekend, there will be in-depth looks at the candidates and the hot-button issues surrounding the governor’s race between State Sen. Doug Mastriano and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and the Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. There will also be a broad story on what is at stake for abortion rights across the nation on ballots nationwide next month.
Profiles on candidates running for State House and Congress will be coming soon as well. All of the stories will be available through the election at dailyitem.com/election.
Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote on Nov. 9 with the final day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot the following week on Nov. 1.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.