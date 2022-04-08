Days before the 2021 primary election, Northumberland County’s director of elections, Nathan Savidge, walked a representative from The Daily Item through the election office. In one large room — visible through a window where anyone can watch ballots being counted — were dozens of boxes, incredibly organized by county precinct.
The boxes were filled — some more than others — with mail-in ballots already received. The ballots were waiting to be processed, even though hundreds had been received weeks before.
It’s a process that has played out in each of the three election cycles — beginning with the 2020 presidential election — and will be in place through next month’s primary despite the continued call from election leaders to allow for pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots. It has led to delayed results in many cases, most infamously in the 2020 presidential election.
The only recommendation the state’s Election Law Advisory Board, created two years ago, made in its first report last year was the establishment of a pre-canvassing period.
Regardless of what the long-term future of mail-in ballots will be in Pennsylvania considering the ongoing legal challenges, mail-in ballots, in some capacity, will continue to be part of the process. In some locations, it has caused delays in recording official counts. Montour County, without the staffing availability of larger counties, hasn’t started tallying its mail-in ballots until the day after the election in recent years.
Allowing election officers to start earlier feels like a simple solution.
“We had recommended a maximum 14-day period at the discretion of the county,” said Yvonne Llewellyn Hursh, counsel at Joint State Government Commission. “Regardless of what happens with mail-in ballots at the end of the day, right now we still have them and the counties still have to deal with them.”
Election officials and pollworkers have always had thankless jobs, made even more so by the attacks on the system over the past 18 months. They do an incredible job out of a sense of duty and a trust in the process.
“I couldn’t tell you what my judge of elections’ party affiliation is but I can tell you she doesn’t put up with nonsense,” Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-York/Cumberland, said at the hearing this week.
They’ve long been putting up with nonsense and even more over the last few election cycles.
They’ve been begging for help, a simple bit of relief that could make a difficult job so much easier.
