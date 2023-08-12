I asked a gathering at a breakfast get-together some time ago what the Electoral College’s function was. Funny, there was no one who really knew.
The Electoral College vote represents the smaller Republican states that if enough of them stick together, their candidate wins the election.
In the case of the 2016 election, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a margin of 306-232 over Hillary Clinton. But Hillary’s popular vote was almost 3 million more.
In the 2020 election, Joe Biden beat Trump 304-227. He had almost 8 million more popular votes than Trump.
In the last eight elections the Democrats won seven of them with the popular vote count.
So if there was any steal, it was Clinton’s election, not Trump’s.
Stanley Dippery,
Mifflinburg