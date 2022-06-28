In response to a letter advocating the demise of our Electoral College, you must live in a large city and think the national popular vote is a better and fair means to elect our government offices.
I live in a small community and believe my vote counts also. I do not support the popular vote for many reasons but No. 1 reason is that I believe the liberal large cities will elect our politicians every time.
Not to mention, it can increase the ease for fraud.
There is a good reason the Electoral College has been around so long — it works. Please stop changing our election laws!
Debbie Sterner,
Schuylkill Haven