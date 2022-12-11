The electrification tide that is rising in the sea of passenger cars and trucks is also lifting school buses onto the shores of the future.
Kids in Pennsylvania spend hours a week sitting in school buses, breathing in diesel fumes which harm their respiratory systems and decrease their cognitive abilities. Exposure to diesel fumes is implicated in childhood asthma and pneumonia. Diesel levels inside the school buses can be several times higher than outside. Studies have shown that limiting children’s exposure, particularly in the lower grades where children’s lungs are still developing, can result in improved test scores, as well as improved health.
Now there is an alternative to dirty, noisy diesel-powered school buses. Electric school buses (ESBs) are being produced by several manufacturers. Twenty-two models are available from the various manufacturers. These buses can go 100-150 miles before needing to recharge. In our area, many school districts use Rohrer Bus Co. to provide buses for their students. Rohrer has already received funding for a number of ESBs to be used in Pennsylvania and is interested in helping school districts apply for more.
The costs of maintaining and repairing ESBs are significantly less than conventional buses, saving districts between $4,000 and $11,000 per school bus every year. Operational expenditures such as fueling and maintenance/repair costs are greatly reduced because there are many fewer parts to maintain in an electric-powered vehicle relative to an internal combustion engine. The components associated with the battery, motor and electronics require little to no maintenance. Because ESBs don’t require either engine oil or a transmission, they need far fewer fluid changes. There is less wear on the brake system because of regenerative braking. Fueling and maintaining electric buses could cost the school district less than half the cost of diesel models over a 12-year lifetime.
Some ESBs can even supply electricity if equipped with bidirectional charging. Bidirectional buses could serve as mobile backup for school buildings during a power emergency or even supply electricity back into the grid during off hours, making it more resilient. This could also lower fuel costs for the school districts.
So, what is the potential drawback? ESBs are considerably more expensive than conventional buses on the front end. At present, these models cost 2-3 times more than a conventional bus, although costs are projected to come down as batteries are improved. Luckily, there is money from the federal and state governments to equalize the cost advantage of diesel buses. That, coupled with the lower maintenance costs and improvements in children’s health, make purchase of ESBs a good decision.
As of spring 2022, 415 school districts around the country had committed to purchasing more than 12,000 ESBs and the infrastructure to charge them a 10-fold increase from 2021. With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA’s new Clean School Bus Program will provide $5 billion over the next five years to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models. The funding also includes the charging infrastructure for the ESBs.
In 2022, the EPA solicited applications for $500 million for zero-emission and low-emission school bus rebates. Because of huge numbers of applications, the EPA increased funding to almost $1 billion in the first round of funding, which closed in August of this year.
The EPA is prioritizing rural and underserved districts, which should benefit the Susquehanna Valley area communities. The EPA website www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus is full of information and details, and the agency provides technical assistance to help with grant applications. For companies concerned about the carrying costs on a large project like this, such as loan interest prior to receiving funding, the agency projects that grant winners should receive funds even before they are required to pay for the buses.
With these advantages — healthier children, a healthier environment, significant decreases in climate-warming emissions, lower overall costs in fueling and maintenance, potential grid resiliency through bidirectional charging — ESBs will change the landscape for our children’s future. This is a solution that will benefit everyone.
Kay Cramer, who farms with her husband in southern Snyder County, is chapter leader of Susquehanna Valley Citizens Climate Lobby and a member of SV Climate Reality Project.