Electric vehicles are a joy, not a joke. They are the future, while petroleum powered vehicles will soon be extinct. Proof? General Motors, Ford, BMW, Volvo, other car makers, and 30 countries have announced they will stop making gasoline powered cars and trucks by 2035. That’s only 13 years away. I spent the first 58 years of my driving-life piloting gasoline powered cars and trucks. But for the last 7 years I’ve been driving a BMW i3, an all-electric car, and I’ll never buy a gasoline powered car again.
Why is the world moving away from fossil fuels? Because fossil fuels are causing global warming that is only beginning to threaten life as we know it on this planet. At this point, the science is undeniable and the world’s leaders and corporate directors recognize that fact. Ocean rise, forest fires, temperature extremes are only the start of calamitous climactic change unlike anything seen on this planet for millions of years. Our planet’s ecology cannot tolerate pumping 2.4 billion pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every second, so we’ve got to move away from fossil fuels or watch the world that we know disappear. Anybody who doesn’t understand that science, can’t understand why electric vehicles are so important. This isn’t about our convenience, electric vehicles are part of an answer to an existential threat.
Now, lets get back to the joy of electric cars. According to Consumer Reports, they are cheaper to drive over the long run because they require less maintenance, and their fuel consumption is much less costly. For example, my electric car gets the cash equivalent of approximately 120 miles per gallon of gas. Its electric range is approximately 150 miles, but then my model has a little gasoline powered generator that, with a 3-gallon supply of gasoline, will take the car another 60 miles. So, I’ve got a functional range of around 200-miles, although the newer models go over 300 miles on a charge. Research shows that normally, most of us drive within a 30-mile radius of home and that’s certainly true for me. At night, I pull my car into the garage, plug it into a 220 circuit for the night, and in a couple of hours it’s fully charged. But if I must go further than 200 miles, I can do that easily. I have two choices. I can either buy 3 gallons of gas at a time, leapfrogging from one gas station to another in an emergency, or I can get to get to my destination by simply recharging my battery. I look at the Charge Point App on my phone and it tells me where all the charging stations in my area are and whether or not they are currently in use. The App also tells me which rate each stations charges — at slow, medium, or high speed. I normally choose the station with the highest speed. Charging stations are typically placed near a fast-food joint so I plug in my car to the high-speed outlet, get something to eat, and 30 minutes later, my car is fully recharged. That typically costs $3-$5 but sometimes it’s free. I’ve traveled as far as a thousand miles that way without adding more than an hour or so to my trip. By the way electric vehicles have great acceleration, mine goes from 0-60 in 7 seconds.
Now, where does all that car-powering electricity come from? Right now, most of our electricity still comes from fossil fuels but that’s changing.
Renewable sources of energy like solar and wind, now account for approximately 20% of energy generation in our country, which is double what it was ten years ago and increasing daily. Solar panels are very popular and getting cheaper every day.
While we are still too heavily dependent on China for those solar arrays, we are accelerating solar production in the United States. For example, First Solar Corporation just built a $700 million plant just south of Cleveland employing 500 new workers who are creating solar panels.
It’s also noteworthy that solar panels can be recycled, as can my entire car. Nearly 100% of my BMW is made of recyclable material, with most of the vehicle constructed of either aluminum or carbon fiber.
And, yes, the car’s lithium batteries are recyclable too!
All this is a lot better for our health, our planet, and our future. Those are the facts and those are some of the reasons why I love driving my electric car!
Stephen A. Ragusea, Psy D, is a clinical psychologist in Lewisburg.