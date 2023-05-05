I read with interest Grant Rowe’s My Turn article, “An electric future: EVs and renewable dreams” (April 30). I do agree that we should be taking responsible steps to protect our environment as much as is practical.
We have participated in Adopt-A-Highway programs, recycling, and practice leave no trace principles when hiking and camping. We even had solar panels installed. However, I also believe that we have to be pragmatic about the transition from fossil fuels as time, engineering, materials, manufacturing, and money will determine how quickly it can happen. It is important that we do something that actually produces results instead of just because it feels good.
In 2021, Volvo did a study comparing the environmental impact of the production of gasoline powered vehicles to electric vehicles. Since both types are produced in the same factory and both were the same size and style of car, they could make a valid comparison. Their study found that producing the electric vehicle generated 70 percent more emissions than producing the gasoline powered car. The study took into account the entire lifecycle carbon footprint of each including mining of raw materials, and production processes. When they added fueling the vehicle and maintenance to drive the vehicles for 124,000 miles, the electric vehicle actually hits an emissions breakeven point compared to the gasoline vehicle, and pulls ahead, producing overall less emissions.
The breakeven point varies, depending on the source of the electricity used to charge the vehicle battery. That source could be coal, natural gas, wind, solar or hydroelectric. The study did not include recycling the vehicle’s parts, including the battery.
I looked at multiple YouTube videos made by people who have EVs, and a number of them say they would either go to a hybrid or back to gasoline cars after their EV experience. Most were dissatisfied with charging time, range, or finding a charging station. Many complained that they often found that the charging stations didn’t work. One video I watched was from a PBS reporter doing a program called “Carbon Zero.” He drove a Rivian EV pickup 530 miles between cities in California. He had to stop five times to charge the battery. One station took over an hour to reach full charge and cost $58. Driving range is affected by your driving speed, running air conditioning, electric power steering, lights, radio, and GPS. Also freezing temperatures can cut your range by as much as 75 percent.
Fire is another problem, with some cars just bursting into flames. March 1, 2022, a cargo ship with thousands of luxury cars sank after burning for 13 days. The cause was a faulty battery in one of the cars that caught fire and set those around it alight. Manufacturers have issued warnings about charging an EV in your garage because of possible fire danger.
I want clean air and water, but I won’t be buying an EV.
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam